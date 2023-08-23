Open this photo in gallery: In this file photo, Jordan Peterson waits to speak to a crowd during a stop in Sherwood Park, Alta., on Feb. 11, 2018.JASON FRANSON/The Canadian Press

An Ontario court has ruled against controversial psychologist Jordan Peterson Wednesday, upholding a regulatory body’s order that he undergo social media training following several complaints about his online statements.

The Ontario Divisional Court has ruled against psychologist Jordan Peterson, saying he must complete a coaching program as prescribed by his professional regulatory college.

Last November, the College of Psychologists of Ontario said in an online decision that Dr. Peterson would be required to complete a coaching program to “address issues regarding professionalism in public statements.” The decision was made by the college’s inquiries, complaints and reports committee in response to complaints about statements Dr. Peterson made online.

Dr. Peterson is clinical psychologist and professor emeritus of psychology at the University of Toronto who has become known around the world for his series of books, online lectures and podcast. Dr. Peterson has also become a well-known figure on Twitter, where he frequently posts anti-transgender content, climate change denial and criticism of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

In social media posts, Dr. Peterson said he was informed that if he did not complete the training, he could lose his licence to practice in Ontario. He disputed the decision, saying it infringed on his right to free expression, and asked for a judicial review with the Ontario Divisional Court.

He also posted about the case on Twitter, including documents given to him by the college, which included identifying information of those who had made complaints against him. According to the documents he posted, some of the complaints were in response to Dr. Peterson’s online criticism of COVID-19 restrictions; another complaint came after Dr. Peterson had a heated exchange with Gerald Butts, Mr. Trudeau’s friend and former principal secretary; and one complaint stemmed from an exchange about overpopulation, in which Dr. Peterson disagreed and told the user he was “free to leave” the planet at any point.

Supporters of Dr. Peterson rallied to his defence, criticizing and attacking the college online and even staging a protest outside of its office earlier this year.

The dispute has morphed from a routine conduct investigation into a test case over the use of social media and whether professional organizations should have any say in what members post online.