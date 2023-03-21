Councillor Josh Matlow, photographed on June 23, 2017, has announced he will run for mayor.JENNIFER ROBERTS/The Globe and Mail

Veteran Toronto city councillor Josh Matlow is running for mayor, saying he would add a special fund to the property tax bill to help fix struggling city services.

The midtown councillor had long been mulling a bid for the mayoralty. A group known as Friends of Josh Matlow formed in recent weeks to encourage him to do so. The group’s local notables include Sharon Hampson and Bram Morrison, the surviving members of Sharon, Lois and Bram.

In a statement early Tuesday, Mr. Matlow made it official.

“The deterioration of our city was not inevitable. It was a choice,” he said. “The past decade of leadership has kept taxes artificially low by starving the services that made Toronto the incredible city I grew up in.”

He cited damaged roads, crowded transit, over-subscribed community programs and broken garbage cans. His plan to address this is what he called a “City Works Fund,” which would be a special levy added to the property tax bill.

This fund would cost the average home-owner about $67 per year, Mr. Matlow said in the statement, and raise $390-million over four years.

Torontonians are expected to go to the polls on June 26 in a special mayoral by-election prompted by the departure of former mayor John Tory. He cruised to a third term in October and was set to become the city’s longest-serving mayor. Then last month he admitted to a lengthy affair with a staff member in his office and announced his resignation.

Officially running to replace him are former councillor Ana Bailao, former police chief Mark Saunders and urbanist Gil Penalosa, who came a distant second to Mr. Tory in October. Councillor Brad Bradford is also known to be considering a run, as is Liberal MPP Mitzie Hunter.

Mr. Matlow called his property tax levy “a real plan to fix our city.” But it’s unclear how much such a sum could accomplish. Toronto has a $16.2-billion operating budget for 2023 and a 10-year capital budget totalling nearly $50-billion. The city has been in a state of managed decline for years. Its capital plan shows that the unfunded bill for what’s known as state of good repair – essentially maintenance and replacement of city assets – will balloon to $13-billion for roads, transit and parks alone. After more than a decade of mayor-directed austerity, Toronto is spending less per capita than it did 10 years ago.

Toronto is also facing a separate revenue shortfall of more than $1-billion due to COVID pressures. This year alone, the TTC is expected to need about $366-million in additional funding because of ridership declines. The city is pleading for help from the federal and provincial governments in their budgets this month.

Mr. Matlow, who won more votes in the 2022 election than any other councillor in the city, has been in municipal office since 2010. He has often been an outlier on council, not a reflexive no vote but someone willing to fight battles long after his colleagues have moved on.

He pushed for years to have the city reconsider the original plan for a light-rail line in Scarborough, instead of a subway. With regards to the replacement of the eastern end of the Gardiner Expressway, he was raising questions as recently as Monday about the wisdom of rebuilding that as an elevated highway.

When asked about such quixotic quests, one of Mr. Matlow’s favourite lines is that “it’s never too late to do the right thing.”

However, when it comes to the Scarborough subway, the time for change appears to be past. The province is now running that project and a private development partner has already been chosen.

The Gardiner Expressway project remains under city control. To shift gears there, a possible mayor Matlow would need to convince a majority of council to support him. He has ruled out using the controversial minority-rule powers Mr. Tory sought from the province that allow the mayor to force through certain decisions with only one-third support on council.

-With a report from Dustin Cook