 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Canada

Register
AdChoices

Journalist and researcher vow to fight charges related to Ontario land dispute

Liam Casey
The Canadian Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

An Indigenous journalist and a Six Nations researcher vowed Friday to fight criminal charges laid after they were arrested this week in relation to the occupation of disputed land in southwestern Ontario.

Karl Dockstader, the co-host of the radio show One Dish, One Mic on NewsTalk 610 CKTB, said he spent six days living at the encampment in Caledonia, Ont., where Indigenous people have stayed since mid-July, for an immersive piece on the issue.

He said he left on Saturday and returned to his family.

Story continues below advertisement

But on Tuesday, he received an e-mail from an Ontario Provincial Police officer who wanted to talk to him about his involvement at McKenzie Meadows, the housing development at the centre of the dispute. On a phone call the officer said they intended to charge him with mischief and disobeying a court order.

There is currently a court injunction ordering everyone off the land.

“I immediately disclosed I was a member of the press and documenting a story while I was there,” Dockstader said.

“She said you could come in and talk to me in person and present any evidence that you have then. As soon as she said evidence I shifted. I thought I could explain this away.”

Instead, he got a lawyer and arranged to be arrested at the detachment. When he showed up on Wednesday, cops slapped conditions on his release that he’s banned from the property.

“This affects my job. This is hard … these are criminal charges,” he said.

“I have a family: a wife, two daughters, 10 and 12 years old, and I had to talk to them and tell them their dad has been arrested and charged and that’s tough because I wanted to break the cycle as an Indigenous man – I’ve always wanted to break the cycle and not be the stereotype for our people, but one way of looking at this is I’m just another Indigenous man with criminal charges.”

Story continues below advertisement

Dockstader said he’ll fight the charges.

As will Courtney Skye.

She said she was driving with her friend after having lunch at the site Thursday when they pulled up to the banks of the Grand River.

Then a police officer asked her to get out of the car, handcuffed her and took her to the station to be booked and fingerprinted.

The Ryerson University researcher from Six Nations said she studies injunctions and land claims. She spent time at the site this summer, partly because it’s her area of work and partly to be up to date for her recurring segments as a commentator with the CBC.

She said she brought soup – chicken and dumpling – for the people staying there on Thursday and was arrested shortly after leaving the encampment.

Story continues below advertisement

She, too, cannot set foot on the land again as a condition to her release. She faces the same charges as Dockstader.

“It’s a real hindrance to my work, it’s a real hindrance to my livelihood,” she said.

“At a certain point, it felt inevitable, based on the other arrests, based on the fact I knew I wouldn’t be distinguished. I’m a visibly native woman, they’re not going to care that I’m a reporter, that I’m a researcher.”

OPP Const. Rod LeClair said 17 people have been arrested since the demonstration began on July 19.

On Friday, officers read out the injunction again to those at the site, which demonstrators have named “1492 Land Back Lane.” They argue the land is theirs and the development violates the sovereignty of the Haudenosaunee people.

The Haudenosaunee – a group that includes the Mohawk, Oneida, Onondaga, Cayuga, Seneca and Tuscarora First Nations – are also known as the Iroquois or the Six Nations, and were involved in a similar land dispute in 2006.

Story continues below advertisement

Skyler Williams, who has been living at the site since the first day, said arresting a Six Nations woman who doesn’t live at the encampment and a journalist covering the story is an aggressive move by the OPP.

“This is what escalation looks like,” said Williams, who was arrested when the OPP raided the encampment in early August.

“I’m not expecting Ontario or Canada to come to the table to say here’s the deed to the property, we already have that. We have all the documentation to back up our claims.”

Const. Rod LeClair said 17 people have been arrested during the course of the dispute.

“The OPP is committed to the freedom of the press and respects the important role the media has in the community,” LeClair said in a statement. “We value and strive to have collaborative relationships with our media partners. Engaging in activities outside of their reporting purpose could subject media personnel to charges in relation to violation of a court order and other applicable offences.”

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies