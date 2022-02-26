While war rages around them in Ukraine, journalists from international outlets are relaying the news as it happens, using social media platforms like Twitter to give almost instant updates. These experienced reporters and photographers are offering both by-the-moment occurrences, as well as the necessary context and analysis needed in order to make sense of what’s been happening since Russia invaded the country this week.
Here’s a list of journalists to follow for the clearest picture of what’s happening in Ukraine:
Mark MacKinnon
The Globe’s senior international correspondent Mark MacKinnon has worked in Moscow, the Middle East, and Beijing, and is currently in Ukraine.
Nathan VanderKlippe
The Globe’s foreign correspondent Nathan VanderKlippe has worked across Asia and the U.S., and is currently based in Moldova.
Paul Waldie
Paul Waldie is The Globe’s European correspondent, currently working in Poland.
Nataliya Gumenyuk
A journalist specializing in international security, conflict reporting and human rights and the co-founder of the Ukrainian-British venture Public Interest Journalism Lab, Nataliya Gumenyuk is based in Kyiv.
Illia Ponomarenko
Illia Ponomarenko is the defense and security reporter for The Kyiv Independent and has reported about the war in eastern Ukraine since the conflict’s earliest days.
Nolan Peterson
Nolan Peterson is a war correspondent who’s been based in Ukraine since 2014.
Olga Tokariuk
Olga Tokariuk is a freelance correspondent for Spanish news agency EFE Noticias, based in Kyiv.
Sarah Rainsford
Sarah Rainford is the BBC’s Eastern Europe correspondent, who was expelled from Russia in 2021 because of her journalism.
Dan Rivers
Dan Rivers is an ITV News Correspondent, based in Ukraine.
Bryce Wilson
Bryce Wilson is an Australian photojournalist and documentary filmmaker who has covered Ukraine since 2015.
Christo Grozev
Christo Grozev is the executive director of Bellingcat, a Netherlands-based investigative journalism website.
Hanna Liubakova
Hanna Liubakova is a journalist based in Minsk, Belarus.
Valerie Hopkins
Valerie Hopkins is the Moscow correspondent for the New York Times, currently in Kyiv.
James Rothwell
James Rothwell is the Middle East correspondent for The Telegraph.
