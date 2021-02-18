 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Canada

Register
AdChoices

Judge awards Doug Ford $130,000 in legal costs

Colin Freeze
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Ontario Premier Doug Ford speaks at the daily briefing in Toronto on Feb. 8, 2021.

Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press

A judge has awarded Doug Ford $130,000 in legal costs from a former provincial police chief who had unsuccessfully tried to sue the Ontario Premier.

Former Ontario Provincial Police deputy commissioner Brad Blair launched a defamation suit against Mr. Ford two years ago. He sought millions in damages, alleging the Premier harmed his reputation during a public war of words over politics and policing.

In December, an Ontario Superior Court judge ruled that Mr. Blair’s claim had to be tossed out of court because it prevented the Premier from speaking freely.

Story continues below advertisement

The success of Mr. Ford’s argument – which is known in legal circles as an “anti-SLAPP " defence – then left the matter of who would pay the Premier’s costs.

On Feb. 1, Ontario Superior Court Justice Edward Belobaba released a follow-up ruling saying Mr. Blair should bear a significant portion of Mr. Ford’s $600,000 legal bill. “My conclusion is that the appropriate costs award is in the range of $130,000,” the ruling says.

Laws in Ontario and other provinces give those facing lawsuits, often for defamation, the chance to argue that the case should be dismissed because it has the effect of silencing open debate. Free-speech advocates call such lawsuits “strategic litigation against public participation,” or SLAPP. The laws are known as “anti-SLAPP.”

Legal observers say such outcomes can carry a cost. “For plaintiffs who have their cases dismissed after an anti-SLAPP motion, the potential costs implications can be severe,” said Justin Safayeni, a lawyer at Stockwoods LLP in Toronto.

Prospective plaintiffs, he said, should “think carefully before bringing defamation cases — especially against defendants who will not hesitate to incur significant fees to fight such motions.”

The underlying controversy started in the winter of 2018-19, when the newly elected Progressive Conservative government offered the province’s top policing job to a friend of Mr. Ford.

A public outcry over the OPP appointment erupted, causing the candidate, Toronto Police superintendent Ron Taverner, to decline the position.

Story continues below advertisement

Mr. Blair – then the acting OPP chief – launched a lawsuit saying he was unfairly passed over for the job. He alleged that the provincial government’s OPP hiring practices were a concealed act of “cronyism” and fit a pattern of political encroachment on policing. He filed into court OPP documents outlining other frictions between the police force and the Premier’s Office.

In response, the Premier gave televised interviews in which he accused Mr. Blair of breaking Ontario’s Police Services Act by making sensitive documents public.

In March, 2019, a government official fired Mr. Blair, who initiated other legal actions – including a wrongful dismissal case, and the libel lawsuit, in which he said the Premier defamed him by likening him to a lawbreaker.

During a deposition last fall, Mr. Ford said he couldn’t speak out about the OPP controversy for fear of exposing himself to more damages from Mr. Blair’s libel lawsuit.

The court agreed. There is “significant public interest in hearing the defendant’s [Mr. Ford’s] comments,” Justice Belobaba wrote as he dismissed the suit in December.

In recent weeks, the sides have battled over costs. Lawyers for Mr. Ford argued that Mr. Blair should pay their entire $600,000 legal bill. Mr. Blair contended that he owed no costs.

Story continues below advertisement

The judge ruled Mr. Blair was liable for some. And he was not swayed by Mr. Blair’s argument that he cannot pay because he is now retired.

Mr. Blair’s wrongful dismissal suit is still before the courts. Justice Belobaba ruled that he can delay paying half the costs to Mr. Ford until that case is resolved.

Both sides have served notice that they will seek to appeal aspects of the rulings. Mr. Blair wants his libel lawsuit reinstated. Mr. Ford’s lawyers will ask for Mr. Blair to pay more costs.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies