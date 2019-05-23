 Skip to main content

Canada Judge certifies class-action lawsuit seeking $10 million in damages against Atco

Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Judge certifies class-action lawsuit seeking $10 million in damages against Atco

FORT MCMURRAY, Alta.
The Canadian Press
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

A neighbourhood in Fort McMurray, Alta., is shown on Friday, May 13, 2016. A class-action lawsuit is going ahead against natural gas company Atco in connection with an explosion that damaged several Fort McMurray homes during the 2016 wildfire evacuation.

JASON FRANSON/The Canadian Press

A class-action lawsuit is going ahead against a natural gas company in connection with an explosion that damaged several homes after the 2016 wildfire in Fort McMurray, Alta.

Higgerty Law and co-counsel James H. Brown and Associates say in a release that a judge has certified the suit against Atco Gas and Pipelines Ltd.

The law firms say the blast took place shortly after Atco reinstated the gas supply in the Dickensfield neighbourhood, when residents were still not allowed to return.

Story continues below advertisement

The 547 affected properties were within a half-kilometre radius of the explosion and owners, occupants and insurers are listed as class members.

Higgerty Law previously said the suit would seek damages of $10 million.

In addition to property damages, the firms say occupants have also incurred financial losses and suffered serious mental distress.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter