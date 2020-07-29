 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Canada

Register
AdChoices

Judge denies bail to man accused in shooting deaths of Métis hunters on Alberta road

Daniela Germano
Edmonton
The Canadian Press
Comments

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Jake Sansom, left, and his uncle Morris (Maurice) Cardinal are shown in a handout photo from the Facebook page 'Justice for Jake and Morris.' Both were shot and killed back in March while hunting moose together.

HO/The Canadian Press

An Alberta man charged in the roadside deaths of two Metis hunters has been denied bail.

Roger Bilodeau, 56, and his son Anthony Bilodeau, 31, both face two counts of second-degree murder in the March killings.

The older Bilodeau was denied bail Wednesday at Court of Queen’s Bench. He appeared via videoconference from the Edmonton Remand Centre.

Story continues below advertisement

Details of what was said in his bail review cannot be disclosed because of a publication ban.

Jake Sansom, 39, and Maurice Cardinal, 57, were found shot to death on a rural road near Glendon, Alta., about 225 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.

Members of the Metis Nation of Alberta have been rallying outside the courthouse during each court date. The group has said both victims were citizens of the Metis Nation.

Family and friends have said the two were hunting to feed their families when they were killed.

RCMP have said a verbal confrontation escalated into a fight between the occupants of two vehicles when Mr. Sansom and Mr. Cardinal were shot.

Mr. Sansom’s wife, Sarah Sansom, said in an interview in May that she wasn’t sure if racism played a role in the deaths, but couldn’t understand why it happened.

Outside court Wednesday, a lawyer for Mr. Sansom’s family said they are pleased with the decision.

Story continues below advertisement

“These are very serious offences and very horrific set of circumstances,” Lionel Chartrand said.

“It obviously has been very traumatic for the family and it’s always a slow process.

“Naturally, they would like to see things go faster, but the system works slowly and that’s just the way it is. So, it’s very difficult for them.”

Prosecutor Jeff Rudiak told reporters Wednesday that the Crown plans to apply for direct indictment on Aug. 13 at provincial court in St. Paul, Alta., to send the case straight to trial.

If the direct indictment is approved, there would be no preliminary inquiry, which is the process where a judge determines whether there is enough evidence for a trial to take place.

Mr. Rudiak added that the joint trial could start up to six months sooner with a direct indictment.

Story continues below advertisement

Anthony Bilodeau has also been denied bail, but plans to seek leave to appeal that decision.

Follow related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies