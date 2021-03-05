 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Canada

Register
AdChoices

Judge finds man guilty of aggravated assault in hammer attack on Winnipeg teen

Kelly Geraldine Malone
WINNIPEG
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

A Winnipeg judge has found a man guilty in a seemingly unprovoked attack that left a broken claw hammer embedded in a 15-year-old boy’s skull.

Jerry Robert Kipling, 30, was convicted of aggravated assault for the May 2020 attack.

Court heard the teen was ordering slices of pizza in a shop and began talking with a man in a blue shirt.

Story continues below advertisement

An agreed statement of facts said an employee saw the teen and the man getting along as the man showed the boy items in his backpack.

But when the teen left the restaurant, it says, the man followed him and hit him in the head with the claw of a hammer.

“The attacker struck him with such force the handle broke off,” provincial court Judge Murray Thompson said in his decision on Friday.

Police at the time described the teen’s injuries as catastrophic.

The court heard the teenager continues to suffer from the injury. He did not testify because he struggled to recall details of what happened.

Multiple surveillance cameras captured the attack and the suspect as he fled the scene. Police released images from the footage in the days following.

The court heard Kipling’s aunt and cousin saw the images and contacted police.

Story continues below advertisement

“Both witnesses testified they were certain it was the accused,” Thompson said.

The defence argued the family members’ identification was not beyond a reasonable doubt. Lawyer Mike Cook also brought up a lack of forensic evidence.

When Kipling was arrested he was also in possession of a backpack, shoes and a knife. Thompson said they were similar to those carried by the teen’s attacker.

The court did not hear a reason for the vicious attack on the unsuspecting teenager.

Kipling will be sentenced at a later date.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments are closed

We have closed comments on this story for legal reasons or for abuse. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies