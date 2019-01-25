Judge has no authority to tell lawyers to donate some fees to charity, Ontario appeal court rules

Open this photo in gallery Ontario Court of Appeal. Deborah Baic/The Globe and Mail

A judge had no authority to order a law firm to donate $1.5-million to charities for the deaf in return for collecting its fees in a class-action lawsuit, the Ontario Court of Appeal has ruled.

In a case involving several decades of abuse at three Ontario-run schools for the deaf, Ontario Superior Court Justice Paul Perell found a novel way to make the legal fees proportionate to a settlement he found disappointing.

But he didn’t seek the consent of the parties – law firm Koskie Minsky LLP and the Ontario Attorney-General’s office – and didn’t even ask to hear their views on the donation.

“He was not permitted to modify unilaterally the terms of a negotiated settlement without the consent of the parties,” the appeal court said in a 3-0 ruling.

The court declined, however, to approve the fees – $3.75-million, plus HST – requested by Koskie Minsky in their appeal. Instead, it sent the case back to the lower court, directing that a judge other than Justice Perell decide whether the fees are fair.

Kirk Baert, a partner at the law firm, applauded the ruling.

The decision, he said, confirms that judges shouldn’t make decisions on facts, evidence or law unless they hear first from the parties involved.

“The problem here is wider than just this case. The judge has been told not to do this repeatedly,” he said. “Hopefully, the message will sink in this time.” He cited two other class-action cases, one in 2017 and one in 2013, where the appeal court said Justice Perell had been unfair and then sent those cases to other judges.

In class actions, judges are tasked with approving settlements and fees, with an eye to protecting vulnerable litigants and ensuring fairness. Justice Perell is a co-author of a class-action textbook, and one of the province’s most experienced judges overseeing class actions. Koskie Minsky is a prominent firm specializing in class actions.

The case, known as Welsh v Ontario, involved 4,500 children at three Ontario schools for the deaf. They sued for $325-million for abuse and maltreatment between 1938 and 2016, and settled for $15-million. But only 10 per cent of the people who sued would receive anything, Justice Perell said in his ruling, and only if they had been sexually or physically abused. (Koskie Minsky said the settlement applied not just to abuse victims; the appeal court said it was unnecessary to rule on whether Justice Perell had got that wrong.)

After the proposed fees, HST and other deductions, $9.2-million was left. Justice Perell approved the $3.75-million payment on the condition that the firm give $1.5-million of it to charities for the deaf, thus allowing those who did not share in the original settlement to achieve some benefit. He also ordered that the monies paid to the firm be reduced by the proportion of the $9.2-million not claimed by the former students. Usually, that money would revert to the province.

Koskie Minsky appealed the order, calling it unprecedented and beyond the judge’s authority. The Ontario Attorney-General’s Ministry also appealed, saying the judge could not allocate money to charity that could have, if unclaimed, gone back to the province.

Rather than send the case back to the same judge, the appeal court said another judge will be tasked with deciding whether the fees sought by the law firm are fair. “In our view, the entire detailed analysis necessary to determine and approve class counsel’s fees must be undertaken afresh.”

Stephanie DiGiuseppe, who represented one of four people from the class-action lawsuit who objected to Koskie Minsky’s proposed payout, said she and her client will continue to argue for a reduced fee for the law firm.