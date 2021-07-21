 Skip to main content
Don’t miss our
best deal ever
offer ends july 23
save over $160
$6
for
6 months
Don’t miss our
best deal ever
$6
for 6 months
save over $160
Start Today
// //

Canada

Flash Sale$6 for 6 months
Register
AdChoices

Judge issues reasons for rejecting new evidence in Meng Wanzhou’s extradition case

Vancouver
The Canadian Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

A B.C. Supreme Court judge says she won’t allow proposed new evidence in Meng Wanzhou’s extradition case because it doesn’t “expressly” support the Huawei executive’s claim that the United States’ case against her is “manifestly unreliable.”

Associate Chief Justice Heather Holmes ruled July 9 against admitting the evidence but her reasons for the judgment were not released until Wednesday.

Meng is wanted in the United States on allegations that she misled HSBC about Huawei’s relationship with another company, putting the bank at risk of violating U.S. sanctions against Iran - charges that both she and Huawei deny.

Story continues below advertisement

Meng’s legal team argued that the documents undermine the allegations of fraud against Meng, proving the United States misled the court in its summary to Canada of the case against her.

The documents recently obtained by Meng’s legal team from HSBC through a court agreement in Hong Kong include internal email chains and spreadsheets.

Holmes says in the ruling that while the documents would “no doubt be valuable to Meng in a trial,” they don’t expressly state Meng’s conclusion, which can only be reached through inferences.

“It is only inferences from the documents that support those facts or conclusions, and they are not the only reasonable inferences the documents support,” Holmes writes in the ruling.

The documents are also not capable of showing that the inferences made by the United States in its summary of allegations against Meng were unreasonable, she says.

Holmes says that weighing competing inferences falls in the jurisdiction of a trial, not an extradition hearing.

“Competing potential inferences may or may not play an important part in the trial, where witnesses will testify and be cross-examined, and the body of evidence will be far more complete,” she writes.

Story continues below advertisement

“In the context of an extradition hearing, the true or most appropriate inference cannot be determined.”

The final two to three weeks of hearings in Meng’s extradition case are scheduled to begin Aug. 3.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies