Judge issues stay in case of Adam Capay, who spent years in solitary confinement

A Thunder Bay judge has issued a stay of proceedings in the case of Adam Capay, the 26-year-old Lac Seul First Nation man who spent 4½ years in solitary confinement.

The reasons for Justice John Fregeau’s decision are under a publication ban that will expire next month if the Crown decides against an appeal.

Mr. Capay’s name came to public attention in October, 2016, when a correctional officer who’d witnessed his precipitous mental decline inside a solitary confinement cell at Thunder Bay Jail notified Ontario’s chief human rights commissioner. She, in turn, told the media.

The fallout was dramatic: Mr. Capay was transferred to a hospital after 1,647 days in solitary confinement, Thunder Bay was promised a new jail, a minister of corrections resigned and Ontario’s prison system embarked on an overhaul.

For all the upheaval, one central fact persisted until this week: Mr. Capay remained in custody on a charge of first-degree murder for the 2012 stabbing death of Sherman Quisse​s.

The details of his confinement drew an experienced legal team to his side. Lawyers Adriel Weaver, Karen Symes and Marlys Edwardh argued for a stay of proceedings on multiple Charter grounds.