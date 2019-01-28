Judge issues stay in case of Adam Capay, who spent years in solitary confinement

A Thunder Bay judge has issued a stay of proceedings in the case of Adam Capay, the 26-year-old Lac Seul First Nation man who spent 4½ years in solitary confinement.
The reasons for Justice John Fregeau’s decision are under a publication ban that will expire next month if the Crown decides against an appeal.
Mr. Capay’s name came to public attention in October, 2016, when a correctional officer who’d witnessed his precipitous mental decline inside a solitary confinement cell at Thunder Bay Jail notified Ontario’s chief human rights commissioner. She, in turn, told the media.
The fallout was dramatic: Mr. Capay was transferred to a hospital after 1,647 days in solitary confinement, Thunder Bay was promised a new jail, a minister of corrections resigned and Ontario’s prison system embarked on an overhaul.
For all the upheaval, one central fact persisted until this week: Mr. Capay remained in custody on a charge of first-degree murder for the 2012 stabbing death of Sherman Quisses.
The details of his confinement drew an experienced legal team to his side. Lawyers Adriel Weaver, Karen Symes and Marlys Edwardh argued for a stay of proceedings on multiple Charter grounds.
