Judge presiding over Fredericton shooting case replaced

FREDERICTON
The Canadian Press

Matthew Raymond is escorted at Court of Queen's Bench, in Fredericton, on Dec. 18, 2019.

The judge in the case of Matthew Raymond, who is accused of shooting four people in Fredericton in 2018, has been replaced.

Court of Queen’s Bench Judge Fred Ferguson was prepared to conduct a fitness hearing for Raymond, accused of killing Fredericton Police constables Robb Costello and Sara Burns as well as civilians Donnie Robichaud and Bobbie Lee Wright, on Aug. 10, 2018.

Instead, Chief Justice Tracey DeWare said today in a pre-trial conference Ferguson will be replaced by Justice Larry Landry.

No reason was given, but defence lawyer Nathan Gorham had applied for Ferguson to recuse himself due to the judge’s alleged bias against Raymond.

DeWare said that application is now mute.

A jury will be chosen for a fitness hearing Aug. 17, and if Raymond is found mentally fit, a trial will begin Sept. 28.

