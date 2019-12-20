 Skip to main content

Canada

Register
AdChoices

Judge refuses injunction request from Montreal caleche drivers ahead of deadline

MONTREAL
The Canadian Press
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

A caleche makes its way along a street in Montreal, on Dec. 15, 2019.

Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

A judge has refused an injunction request by Montreal caleche drivers seeking to save their industry ahead of a Dec. 31 deadline that spells the end of horse-drawn carriages in the city.

The owners and drivers went to court this week in an attempt to put off an impending city-imposed ban.

But Quebec Superior Court Justice Michel A. Pinsonnault ruled today that drivers didn’t demonstrate that an emergency injunction is needed, and the request was brought far too late in the game.

Story continues below advertisement

Pinsonnault did note that the case brought by the group deserved to be heard on its merits.

The city’s ban goes into effect on New Year’s Day, effectively ending the popular horse-drawn tourist rides through Old Montreal.

Luc Desparois, the owner of the city’s largest caleche stable, says he’s ready to keep fighting but was disappointed with today’s outcome.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies