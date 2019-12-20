Judge refuses injunction request from Montreal caleche drivers ahead of deadline

Open this photo in gallery A caleche makes its way along a street in Montreal, on Dec. 15, 2019. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

A judge has refused an injunction request by Montreal caleche drivers seeking to save their industry ahead of a Dec. 31 deadline that spells the end of horse-drawn carriages in the city.

The owners and drivers went to court this week in an attempt to put off an impending city-imposed ban.

But Quebec Superior Court Justice Michel A. Pinsonnault ruled today that drivers didn’t demonstrate that an emergency injunction is needed, and the request was brought far too late in the game.

Pinsonnault did note that the case brought by the group deserved to be heard on its merits.

The city’s ban goes into effect on New Year’s Day, effectively ending the popular horse-drawn tourist rides through Old Montreal.

Luc Desparois, the owner of the city’s largest caleche stable, says he’s ready to keep fighting but was disappointed with today’s outcome.

