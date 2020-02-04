Judge reserves decision after taxi companies ask B.C. court to put ride-hailing approval on hold in Vancouver

A judge has reserved her decision on whether the green light ride-hailing companies have to operate in Metro Vancouver should temporarily be turned red.

A lawyer for members of the Vancouver Taxi Association argued Tuesday that an uneven playing field was used by the independent Passenger Transportation Board to allow the operation of ride-hailing companies Uber and Lyft in the region.

David Penner said the board failed to adequately consider the economic impact of the decision and didn’t give the taxi companies the opportunity for a meaningful response.

The group of taxi companies, which includes most members of the association, is asking the B.C. Supreme Court to stay approvals granted by the board to Uber and Lyft, pending a judicial review of those decisions.

“The taxi companies, in so far as they are set to compete with Uber and Lyft, are competing on an uneven playing field,” Penner told the court in Vancouver.

“And there is not the ability for taxi companies in this process to challenge whether or not the Uber and Lyft business models are viable.”

Justice Veronica Jackson said she will deliver her decision Thursday.

Uber and Lyft drivers hit the road almost two weeks ago, following the long-awaited approval on Jan. 23 of their licences by the board.

Penner argued there will be significant or irreparable harm caused to taxi drivers if the ride-hailing companies are allowed to continue picking up passengers before dates can be set for the judicial review, which could take months.

It is contrary to the public interest to allow an unlimited number of ride-hailing vehicles on the road with unregulated prices when the taxi industry faces limits to its fleet size, operating areas and prices set by the board, he argued.

Uber and Lyft rely on business models that involve operating on significant losses until they “destroy” their competition, and there’s no guarantee of a healthy passenger transportation industry beyond that.

In one case, he alleged that the taxi companies were granted two weeks to respond to thousands of pages of documents, many of which were redacted, and there were no oral hearings or opportunities for cross-examination.

But lawyers for Uber, Lyft and the Passenger Transportation Board countered that the taxi industry isn’t entitled to any information and the board already addressed the concerns outlined Tuesday.

Lyft lawyer Roy Millen accused the taxi association of bringing the issue to court simply because it disagreed with the board’s decision.

The board considered each of the concerns raised by the industry, from fleet size and rates to economic impacts on the taxi industry, and addresses them in its decision.

“You don’t get a stay because you dislike it,” he said.

Angela Westmacott, who represents the board, said it considered extensive submissions from the taxi industry, various levels of government, expert reports and two standing committee reports before reaching a conclusion.

Still, she said the taxi industry’s concerns “did not fall on deaf ears,” and the board made an unusual amount of information public.

Legislation doesn’t require oral hearings and it specifically says that a party making a submission does not become entitled to participate further, she said.

A review of Uber and Lyft’s business information was also a key part of the application, which experts on the board are capable of assessing without relying on others to interpret it.

Uber lawyer Michael Feder said Uber and Lyft are public companies that are extensively regulated by the securities commission, and it is “not reasonable or practical or realistic” to expect their business plans to be disclosed to competitors or the public without redactions.

The ride-hailing companies haven’t “decimated” taxi industries in other jurisdictions and suggestions otherwise are “fanciful,” he said.