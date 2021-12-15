Qing Quentin Huang leaves a Toronto courthouse on April 27, 2015.Chris Young/The Globe and Mail

Citing unreasonable delays in a national-security case, a judge has stayed the eight-year-long criminal prosecution of a man accused by CSIS and the RCMP of trying to leak state secrets to China.

“I can advise the parties that I have decided to grant the application for a stay based on unreasonable delay,” Justice Michael Dambrot of Ontario Superior Court ruled Wednesday morning. He said he would release his reasoning in the coming days.

Pending an appeal, the decision ends Canada’s marathon prosecution of Qing Quentin Huang, an Ontario shipbuilding engineer. In 2013, he was charged under the Security of Information Act (SOIA) after authorities alleged he was caught on tape trying “to communicate to a foreign entity information that the Government of Canada was taking measures to safeguard.”

Mr. Huang, who lives near Hamilton and worked as a contractor for a company designing ships for the Royal Canadian Navy, was alleged to have tried to discuss Canadian naval secrets with Chinese diplomats.

No secrets were actually leaked. Mr. Huang was later arrested in a sting operation by the RCMP. His trial was delayed for years as it was shuttled between various courts, which heard legal arguments on how much he was allowed to know about how he came to the attention of authorities.

According to preliminary rulings in the case, Mr. Huang’s alleged 2013 phone calls were only intercepted because CSIS was wiretapping the Chinese embassy as part of a highly classified investigation.

In the years that followed, Crown lawyers fought to preserve CSIS secrets and wiretap-warrant applications from being exposed in open court. Meanwhile, Mr. Huang and his lawyer Frank Addario pressed for disclosures that he was entitled to as a criminal suspect seeking to challenge evidence. As prosecutors appealed disclosure rulings favourable to Mr. Huang, elements of the case moved from Ontario Superior Court to the Federal Court of Canada and the Federal Court of Appeal, then back to Ontario Superior Court again.

In 2019, Justice Minister David Lametti used a legislated power for the first time that allowed him to overrule judges and keep passages of CSIS materials from being disclosed. In 2020, prosecutors dropped two of four charges against Mr. Huang, effectively removing elements of their case based on the embassy wiretaps. Early this year, a senior Global Affairs Canada official testified in court and swore a statement saying that Canadian lives could be placed at risk if disclosures had the effect of angering Beijing.

This fall, Justice Dambrot was presented with an application from Mr. Addario arguing that all these time-consuming debates about secrecy violated the imperatives for speedy trials set out in a 2016 Supreme Court ruling known as Jordan. That ruling set a clock ticking on all prosecutions in Canada by directing the Crown and defence lawyers to move along criminal charges so as to preserve the fundamental rights of the accused.

Mr. Addario’s delay application argues that Parliament is to blame for much of it and has been called upon in recent years to make legislative fixes so national-security cases can better flow through the courts.

The Canada Evidence Act, enacted 20 years ago this week on Dec. 18, 2001, set up a two-track court system for sensitive cases. Provincial criminal courts are prevailed upon to hear most evidence in the open. But the legislation says these proceedings can be put on pause if intelligence activities by the Canadian government risk coming to light. At this point, Federal Court of Canada judges are to intervene and weigh in on what evidence can be released and what ought to be held back.

The problem with this bifurcated court system is that all of this takes time. The delay application filed on behalf of Mr. Huang says this was first highlighted more than a decade ago during Justice John Major’s Air India inquiry.

Parliament’s “inaction flies in the face of numerous warnings by judges, lawyers, academics, and the 2010 Commissioner’s Report regarding the Bombing of Air India Flight 182,” it reads. It adds that “in 2010, Justice Major recommended that Parliament abolish the two-court system – an inefficient system that does not appear to exist anywhere else in the world – and provide Superior Court judges with the power to determine issues of national security confidentiality.”

Federal prosecutors will have 30 days to appeal Justice Dambrot’s ruling once he releases his written decision.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.