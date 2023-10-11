Open this photo in gallery: Tamara Lich arrives at the courthouse for trial in Ottawa on Sept. 18.PATRICK DOYLE/The Canadian Press

The presiding judge in the criminal trial of two “Freedom Convoy” organizers ruled Wednesday that eight local Ottawa residents will be allowed to testify.

Tamara Lich and Chris Barber are facing charges related to their roles in organizing the protest that brought thousands of big-rig trucks to Ottawalast year, where demonstrators remained for three weeks.

Lich’s lawyer Lawrence Greenspon asked the judge not to let the locals testify, arguing their testimony would be irrelevant.

Lich and Barber have already signed admissions that the actions of certain individuals who participated in the protest interfered with public transit and the lawful use and enjoyment of property and businesses.

Justice Heather Perkins-McVey says the defence cannot force the Crown to accept the admissions, and will allow the witnesses to be heard.

To bar the locals from taking the stand would “unfairly or irreparably cause damage” to the Crown’s discretion to call evidence as it sees fit, Perkins-McVey told the court in her decision Wednesday.

The Crown plans to call five Ottawa residents as witnesses in the case to describe what they saw and experienced during the convoy. They include Zexi Li, lead plaintiff in a class-action lawsuit against the organizers on behalf of people who live and work in downtown Ottawa.

The Crown also intends to call the owner of a women’s clothing boutique, an employee from the National Arts Centre and the public transit operator.

Perkins-McVey said she would make sure the testimony heard by the court is relevant to the charges faced by Lich and Barber, and doesn’t amount to victim-impact statements about how the protest affected witnesses personally.

Prosecutors want local witnesses to tell the court how disruptions caused by the protest, and intimidation by demonstrators, manifested on the streets.

Lich and Barber are charged with mischief and counselling others to commit mischief and intimidation, among other charges.

The first 13 days of the trial took place in September and resumed Wednesday after a two-and-a-half week break.

There is still no indication of how much longer it is expected to last.

On Wednesday afternoon, the court is expected to return to the testimony of the very first witness in the trial, Const. Craig Barlow with the Ottawa police cybercrimes unit.

He compiled a video featuring footage of the protest from the perspective of police, using body and drone cameras, along with other footage.

His testimony was put on pause during cross-examination when it became clear he had brought in videos that were not included in his compilation or disclosed to the defence in advance.

He told the court in September that he has watched “months” worth of footage of the convoy protest recorded by police, protesters and media outlets since March 2022.

The cross-examination is expected to continue Wednesday afternoon.