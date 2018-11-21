 Skip to main content

Canada Judge to rule Feb. 8 on whether Quebec mosque killer gets 150-year sentence

The Canadian Press

The man who killed six people inside a Quebec City mosque last year will learn Feb. 8 whether he spends the rest of his life behind bars.

Quebec Superior Court Justice Francois Huot announced the date for Alexandre Bissonnette’s sentencing at a court hearing this morning.

The Crown is asking that Bissonnette receive six consecutive life sentences, meaning he would not be eligible for parole before serving 150 years in prison.

The defence has argued the sentences should be served concurrently, meaning the killer, 28, could be paroled after 25 years.

Bissonnette pleaded guilty in March to six charges of first-degree murder and six of attempted murder after he walked into a mosque in the provincial capital in January 2017 and opened fire.

A sentencing hearing was held in June, and a decision was originally expected in October. But Huot requested additional information on the constitutionality of consecutive life sentences.

