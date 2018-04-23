Judge won’t declare presumption that black Canadians need special consideration in sentencing

A judge has rejected the idea of declaring a presumption that black Canadians should receive special consideration in sentencing, as Indigenous peoples do.

Ontario Superior Court Justice Shaun Nakatsuru said Monday morning that federal sentencing law explicitly singles out Indigenous peoples, but not others, for special consideration.

Black Canadian offenders, like other offenders, would benefit, he said, from a detailed understanding of their background, including systemic discrimination that may have shaped them. But it is not an error by judges, he said, if they do not ask for information on systemic discrimination when sentencing an individual black offender before them, in the way it would be if the offender were Indigenous.

At the same time, Justice Nakatsuru took “judicial notice” of a history of discrimination against black Canadians, meaning that offenders do not have to prove its existence when they seek to show that such bigotry affected their lives and helps explain why they committed crimes.

After taking into account discrimination experienced by 33-year-old Jamaal Jackson, especially during his teenage years in Cole Harbour, N.S, in a province he said has a history of discrimination against black people, he ordered him jailed for six years – five for possession of a loaded gun and one year on top of that for violating a weapons ban. Mr. Jackson is a repeat offender with multiple weapons-prohibition orders, including some for life.

“I am not saying you could not have made better choices, but those choices were limited by the fact of your family situation and the fact you’re a black man,” Justice Nakatsuru said.

At this point, society must be protected from Mr. Jackson, he said, adding: “This is not a race-based discount. It is a fit sentence when all the circumstances are taken into account.”

Mr. Jackson, who listened intently as Justice Nakatsuru read out portions of his written ruling, addressed directly to him, grumbled loudly as he left the courtroom in the custody of a police officer. His lawyers, however, said the ruling is a watershed moment in the sentencing of black Canadian offenders.

“In 2018 ... the experience of African-Canadians is sufficiently unique that it is in and of itself deserving of special recognition,” lawyer Faisal Mirzal said of his client.

“He pressed the reset button on sentencing for African-Canadians,” Mr. Mirza said in an interview. “It may not be mandatory, but it is certainly relevant and helpful to get to a fit sentence, and we are pleased with that.”

Emily Lam, his co-counsel, said that Justice Nakatsuru’s decision to take judicial notice of discrimination against black Canadians is a first in sentencing in Canada. “That’s huge. What a beautiful judgment,” she said.

The Criminal Code already permits judges to take into account the individual circumstances of any offender when deciding on an appropriate sentence, and sentencing law sets out special consideration for Indigenous peoples. It says that all options other than jail that are reasonable in the circumstances should be considered for all offenders, “with particular attention to the circumstances of Aboriginal offenders.” The Supreme Court of Canada, interpreting that section in a 1999 case called Gladue, said the federal government was aiming to reduce the disproportionate incarceration of Indigenous peoples. Today, they account for 27 per cent of offenders in federal prison, while making up just 5 per cent of the Canadian population. Black Canadians account for 8.6 per cent of federal prisoners, and just 3 per cent of the overall population.

Mr. Jackson, who identifies as black and Indigenous, has a nearly unbroken criminal record dating from his youth, including an armed robbery of a Petro-Canada station with a sawed-off shotgun, for which he was sentenced to 81 months in prison. When he was released on parole, he violated his conditions and was returned to prison to serve out the full term. Seven months later, police combatting the spread of guns heard him on a wiretap attempting over a two-day period to obtain a firearm. Police caught him with the handgun in Mississauga, west of Toronto, with a single bullet in its chambers.

Prosecutor Sue Adams asked a sentence of 7 1/2 to nine years, plus an additional year for violating his weapons prohibitions. She said she does not oppose detailed histories of an offender being put before the court, but said that given the seriousness and repeated nature of his crimes, he does not deserve special consideration in sentencing. Mr. Jackson’s lawyers asked for a sentence of four years.