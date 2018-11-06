Judicial council drops investigation into judge who accepted university position

The Canadian Judicial Council has dropped its investigation of a judge who served as temporary dean of a law school, ruling that while he violated duties by stepping into a potential controversy, the violation was not serious enough to warrant dismissal.

Justice Patrick Smith had been asked to serve as dean of Lakehead University’s Bora Laskin Faculty of Law for six months, after the dean, Angelique EagleWoman, quit last spring, while making public allegations of systemic racism against the school. But the temporary appointment was publicly criticized by a First Nations group, which objected to a 2007 ruling Justice Smith had made jailing Indigenous leaders for contempt of court, and saying Indigenous leaders should have been consulted on the appointment.

Norman Sabourin, the executive director of the Canadian Judicial Council, then launched a complaint against Justice Smith, saying he should have known the job could land him in controversy, and diminish respect for the judiciary. The complaint then went to the chair of the council’s conduct committee — Associate Chief Justice Robert Pidgeon of the Quebec Superior Court — who ruled the complaint had merit, and should be sent on to a review panel.

Justice Smith “had an ethical obligation to avoid involvement in controversy or public debate,” the review panel ruled on Tuesday, “as those could expose him to political attack or be inconsistent with the dignity of judicial office.”

But, it said, “Justice Smith was motivated by a genuine desire to use his skills, background and experience to help the Faculty in a time of crisis. As previously noted, this is not a case involving bad behaviour or improper motives on the part of Justice Smith.” The council, a body of chief and associate chief justices, noted that Justice Smith had resigned as temporary dean, and decided no further action was necessary.

Senator Murray Sinclair, who chaired the Truth and Reconciliation Commission that probed the history of Canada’s residential schools, then called on the council to drop the complaint. The former Manitoba judge — the first Indigenous member of that province’s judiciary — said Justice Smith had consulted him before taking the appointment, and that he had urged the judge to accept the position. He said he and Justice Smith had co-authored “bench book” explaining Indigenous law to judges. They also co-chaired a three-day seminar training judges in Indigenous law for the National Judicial Institute.