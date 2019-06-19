Judicial recount for crucial Labrador riding begins in St. John’s

Lawyers and political candidates have crowded into a St. John’s courtroom today to begin the recount for a Labrador electoral district that will determine the status of Newfoundland and Labrador’s government.
NDP newcomer Jordan Brown won the district of Labrador West by a five-vote margin over Liberal cabinet minister Graham Letto in the province’s May 16 election.
Voters re-elected Premier Dwight Ball’s Liberals with a reduced caucus, one seat shy of the 21 required to form a majority.
Any election resulting in a difference of 10 votes or less requires a judicial recount, according to the province’s Elections Act.
If the process goes in Letto’s favour, the Liberals will hold a majority.
The province’s House of Assembly reopened last week to reintroduce the annual budget that was tabled but not passed before Ball dropped the election writ.
