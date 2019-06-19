 Skip to main content

Canada Judicial recount for crucial Labrador riding begins in St. John’s

ST. JOHN’S, N.L.
The Canadian Press
NDP newcomer Jordan Brown won the district of Labrador West by a five-vote margin over Liberal cabinet minister Graham Letto in the province’s May 16 election.

Lawyers and political candidates have crowded into a St. John’s courtroom today to begin the recount for a Labrador electoral district that will determine the status of Newfoundland and Labrador’s government.

Voters re-elected Premier Dwight Ball’s Liberals with a reduced caucus, one seat shy of the 21 required to form a majority.

Any election resulting in a difference of 10 votes or less requires a judicial recount, according to the province’s Elections Act.

If the process goes in Letto’s favour, the Liberals will hold a majority.

The province’s House of Assembly reopened last week to reintroduce the annual budget that was tabled but not passed before Ball dropped the election writ.

