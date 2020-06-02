 Skip to main content
Instagram Live

June 4: Masks, testing and pandemic social etiquette

André Picard and Madeleine White
Masks, testing and social etiquette

Instagram Live with André Picard

June 4, 7:30-8:30 p.m. EST
As Canada enters its third month of physical distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic, there is some confusion about what’s acceptable right now – especially as different parts of Canada are at different stages of the recovery from the first wave. Should you be wearing a mask at all times when outside your home? How effective are masks anyways? What about for my kid?

Join us on our Instagram channel for a live Q&A session where columnist André Picard will attempt to provide some clarity around some of the fuzzy parts of daily life.

Join our livestream discussion with:
  • André Picard, health columnist at The Globe
  • Madeleine White, senior audience editor (moderator)

What we will cover:

  • What studies have there been around homemade masks and their effectiveness?
  • What do experts think about mandatory universal masking in public places?
  • Should I be wearing a mask when I exercise outside?
  • Because there are so many variations of homemade fabric masks, do face shields offer better protection?
  • When can Canada expect to have a comprehensive antibody testing strategy?
  • If I test positive for antibodies, does this mean I pose less of a risk to the public than someone who hasn’t had the illness yet?
  • How safe is it to picnic with friends in the park?
  • How do I confront my roommate who is not respecting social distancing recommendations?

What are we missing? Send your questions to: audience@globeandmail.com

📅 RSVP now:

Add this event to your Google calendar

Watch our previous livestream

Re-opening society after COVID-19 restrictions

Globe health columnist André Picard examines the complex issues around reopening schools and businesses after the coronavirus lockdown. He says whatever happens as provinces reopen, there's also a second wave of COVID-19 illnesses looming in the fall. André was talking via Instagram Live with The Globe's Madeleine White.
Recent reporting:

Don’t blame those who gathered in Trinity Bellwoods – blame the city

About André Picard:
Globe and Mail writer Andre Picard.

The Globe and Mail

André Picard is a health reporter and columnist for The Globe and Mail, where he has been a staff writer since 1987. He is one of our go-to reporters for health-related COVID-19 questions. He is an eight-time nominee for the National Newspaper Awards, Canada’s top journalism prize, and past winner of the prestigious Michener Award for meritorious public service journalism. He was named Canada’s first “Public Health Hero” by the Canadian Public Health Association.

Sign up for the Coronavirus Update newsletter to read the day’s essential coronavirus news, features and explainers written by Globe reporters.

In the interests of public health and safety, our coronavirus news articles are free for anyone to access. However, The Globe depends on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe to globeandmail.com. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.

Your subscription helps The Globe and Mail provide readers with critical news at a critical time. Thank you for your continued support. We also hope you will share important coronavirus news articles with your friends and family. In the interest of public health and safety, all our coronavirus news articles are free for anyone to access.

