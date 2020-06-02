June 4: Masks, testing and social etiquette during the pandemic

As Canada enters its third month of physical distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic, there is some confusion about what’s acceptable right now – especially as different parts of Canada are at different stages of the recovery from the first wave. Should you be wearing a mask at all times when outside your home? How effective are masks anyways? What about for my kid?

Join us on our Instagram channel for a live Q&A session where columnist André Picard will attempt to provide some clarity around some of the fuzzy parts of daily life.

Join our livestream discussion featuring:

André Picard, health columnist at The Globe

Madeleine White, senior audience editor (moderator)

When: Thursday, June 4, 7:30 ET to 8:30 p.m. ET

Watch our previous livestream, Re-opening society after COVID-19 restrictions:

Globe health columnist André Picard examines the complex issues around reopening schools and businesses after the coronavirus lockdown. He says whatever happens as provinces reopen, there's also a second wave of COVID-19 illnesses looming in the fall. André was talking via Instagram Live with The Globe's Madeleine White.

About André Picard:

André Picard is a health reporter and columnist for The Globe and Mail, where he has been a staff writer since 1987. He is one of our go-to reporters for health-related COVID-19 questions. He is an eight-time nominee for the National Newspaper Awards, Canada’s top journalism prize, and past winner of the prestigious Michener Award for meritorious public service journalism. He was named Canada’s first “Public Health Hero” by the Canadian Public Health Association.

