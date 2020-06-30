 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Music

Register
AdChoices

Cara wins artist and songwriter of the year at Juno Awards

David Friend
Toronto, Ontario, Canada
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Jessie Reyez reacts after accepting her award at the Juno Awards in London, Ont., on March 17, 2019. A lineup of familiar Canadian faces will be among the presenters on the Juno Awards' streaming broadcast on June 29, 2020.

Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press

Alessia Cara emerged the top winner at this year’s Juno Awards, scooping up three trophies in a pre-recorded streaming ceremony.

The 23-year-old pop singer’s deeply personal 2018 The Pains of Growing picked up album and pop album of the year, while she also won songwriter for her work on several of its tracks.

It was an uplifting finish for a Junos year where the Brampton, Ont. native saw her dreams of hosting the awards show dashed. She was originally lined up to helm the televised event in Saskatoon before organizers pulled the plug in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Story continues below advertisement

Cara was quick to jump onto Twitter after she came out on top, posting a characteristically humble “um whaaaaaaat” before responding to congratulatory messages from her followers.

The Juno Awards, which were supposed to take place in March, had delayed revealing this year’s winners in hopes of finding a better time to celebrate Canadian music.

Monday’s ceremony took on a sense of social urgency as greater awareness surrounding representation of Black, Indigenous and other artists of colour was addressed throughout.

Halifax alt-pop duo Neon Dreams grabbed the breakthrough group award shortly after a sombre performance of their single We Were Kings. The deeply personal coming-of-age reflection was co-written by lead singer Frank Kadillac about his own experiences rising above high school bullying and racism.

Indigenous singer Iskwe delivered an outdoor performance of Little Star, a song paying tribute to Colten Boushie, Tina Fontaine and the lives of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls, filmed within the Mississaugas Of Scugog Island First Nation territory.

Other highlights included two-time winner Shawn Mendes, who was selected as artist of the year. Senorita, his duet with girlfriend Camila Cabello, won single of the year, making him the first artist to pick up that award for three consecutive years.

Pop singer Avril Lavigne pocketed the fan choice award, which is voted on by viewers, for the second year in a row, and the third time in her career.

Story continues below advertisement

Juno Award winners from the streaming ceremony

Album of the Year: The Pains of Growing, Alessia Cara

Single of the Year: Senorita, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

Artist of the Year: Shawn Mendes

Group of the Year: Loud Luxury

Fan Choice: Avril Lavigne

Pop Album of the Year: The Pains of Growing, Alessia Cara

Story continues below advertisement

Breakthrough Artist of the Year: Lennon Stella

Breakthrough Group of the Year: Neon Dreams

Indigenous Artist or Group of the Year: Stories from a Downtown Apartment, Celeigh Cardinal

Rap Recording of the Year: Freaky, Tory Lanez

Country Album of the Year: Wild As Me, Meghan Patrick

R&B/Soul Recording of the Year: Feel It Too, Jessie Reyez, Tory Lanez & Tainy

Story continues below advertisement

Rock Album of the Year: A War on Everything, The Glorious Sons

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies