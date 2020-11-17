 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Canada

Register
AdChoices

Jurors set to begin deliberations in Fredericton mass murder trial

Chris Morris
Fredericton, New Brunswick
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

The jury has begun its deliberations at the mass murder trial of Matthew Raymond, a case that is testing the defence of not criminally responsible due to a mental disorder.

Raymond, 50, has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder as a result of a shooting in Fredericton on Aug. 10, 2018, in which four people were killed, including two city police officers.

The agreed facts in the case include that Raymond was the shooter and that he is mentally ill. But Crown prosecutors have told the jury they believe the shootings were planned, deliberate and Raymond knew he was shooting at human beings – not demons as he claimed.

Story continues below advertisement

Raymond has pleaded not guilty. His defence team has argued he was not criminally responsible for the killings because of a mental disorder that made him believe the end times had arrived on the morning of the shootings and he was under attack by demons and devils.

Justice Larry Landry of the New Brunswick Court of Queen’s Bench delivered a lengthy charge on Tuesday, telling the 11-member jury they have to decide whether the Crown has proved beyond a reasonable doubt that Raymond understood what he was doing on the day of the shootings, or whether he is not criminally responsible, as the defence has argued.

“The Crown’s position is Matthew Raymond’s delusions were not intense enough to prevent him from having the intent to murder,” Landry said, summarizing the prosecution position.

Landry said the defence carries the burden of proof when it comes to a verdict of not criminally responsible, on “a balance of probabilities.” The judge noted that several witnesses at the trial described Raymond in earlier times as quiet, docile and loath to hurt anything, even insects.

“Good character by itself is not a defence for a charge,” Landry said, adding it’s up to the jury to decide on the weight and value of the evidence.

Proceedings were delayed late on Tuesday afternoon after a juror raised concerns about a person in the public gallery possibly taking a photo of the jury with a cellphone. The public was cleared from the courtroom and jurors were questioned about the allegation.

Ultimately, defence and Crown lawyers agreed to continue with the trial, and police are investigating the allegation.

Story continues below advertisement

The trial has been plagued by delays. Originally, it was expected to take three to four weeks. It now has lasted over nine weeks with a total of 44 witnesses presenting evidence. There are 11 members on the jury after one juror was dismissed earlier in the trial.

Landry said killing police officers on duty automatically carries a first-degree murder charge, if proven. Fredericton police constables Robb Costello and Sara Burns were in uniform and carrying out their duties when they arrived at the Fredericton apartment complex on the morning of the shootings to investigate what was happening.

Also killed were local residents Donnie Robichaud and Bobbie Lee Wright. They were packing their car for a trip when Raymond started shooting from his apartment in the complex.

Raymond, who testified in his own defence, told the jury he only saw demons in the parking lot that day.

Landry said that in addition to a possible verdict of first-degree murder for all, some or none of the four counts, the jury also has the option of second-degree murder or manslaughter, as well as a finding of not criminally responsible.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

Hide info
  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies