Jury begins deliberating at trial of N.L. police officer charged with sexual assault

ST. JOHN’S
The Canadian Press
Royal Newfoundland Constabulary Const. Carl Douglas Snelgrove leaves court in St. John's, on May 13, 2021.

For the third time in four years, a jury is deliberating the fate of a Newfoundland and Labrador police officer charged with sexually assaulting a 21-year-old woman in 2014.

Provincial Supreme Court Justice Vikas Khaladkar gave his instructions to the jury today, urging them to make their decision “without sympathy, prejudice or fear.”

Royal Newfoundland Constabulary Const. Carl Douglas Snelgrove is accused of assaulting the woman in her home while he was on duty, after giving her a ride home from a St. John’s nightclub. This is his third trial on the charge, following a successful appeal of a verdict and a subsequent mistrial.

The woman testified that she was drunk and that she doesn’t remember consenting to sex with him.

Khaladkar told the jury that to convict Snelgrove, they must determine beyond a reasonable doubt the woman did not consent and the accused knew she did not consent.

The judge told jurors they could decide she was too drunk to consent, that she was unconscious when the sex began or that he abused his position of authority as a uniformed police officer to induce her to have sex.

