The jury at a coroner’s inquest into a mass stabbing on a Saskatchewan First Nation has made 14 recommendations.

They suggest improvements to locate offenders who are unlawfully at large and further funding and training for security on the James Smith Cree Nation.

The coroner also made 15 recommendations, which include improvements for the RCMP warrant enforcement suppression team.

The six jurors began deliberating Tuesday morning after hearing 11 days of testimony about how the rampage unfolded, as well as the killer’s personal and prison history.

Myles Sanderson was unlawfully at large when he killed 11 people and injured 17 others on the James Smith Cree Nation and in the nearby village of Weldon in 2022.

He died in police custody a few days later, and a separate inquest into his death is scheduled for February.