The 11 jurors considering the fate of the accused in Quebec City’s Halloween 2020 sword attack that left two people dead and five others injured are deliberating for a third day.

Carl Girouard, 26, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Francois Duchesne, 56, and Suzanne Clermont, 61, and five counts of attempted murder.

Acquittal is not an option because Girouard has admitted to stalking the streets of Old Quebec on Oct. 31, 2020, to murder and maim.

The defence has argued that the accused was not criminally responsible due to a mental disorder and could not tell right from wrong.

The Crown has argued the acts were premeditated and Girouard was not suffering from any disorder.

If the jury rejects the defence of not criminally responsible, then they must consider whether Girouard is guilty of first-degree murder, second-degree murder or manslaughter in the deaths of Duchesne and Clermont and whether he is guilty of attempted murder or a lesser charge of aggravated assault in connection with the five others who were injured.

