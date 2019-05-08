 Skip to main content

Canada Jury finds Winnipeg man guilty of second-degree murder in Indigenous woman’s death

Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Jury finds Winnipeg man guilty of second-degree murder in Indigenous woman’s death

WINNIPEG
The Canadian Press
Comments

A Winnipeg man has been convicted of murdering an Indigenous woman in what Crown prosecutors called a crime worse than any horror movie.

A jury found Brett Ronald Overby, who is 32, guilty of second-degree murder in the death of 21-year-old Christine Wood.

Wood had travelled to Winnipeg from the Oxford House First Nation in northern Manitoba in the summer of 2016.

Story continues below advertisement

Court heard she met Overby through a dating website.

He admitted to killing Wood, but his lawyer was asking for a manslaughter conviction because Overby said he didn’t remember what happened and didn’t mean to harm her.

Crown pointed to evidence that Wood was stabbed multiple times, her throat was slit, and her blood was all over Overby’s basement.

A second-degree murder conviction carries a mandatory life sentence.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter