Jury finds Winnipeg man guilty of second-degree murder in Indigenous woman’s death

A Winnipeg man has been convicted of murdering an Indigenous woman in what Crown prosecutors called a crime worse than any horror movie.

A jury found Brett Ronald Overby, who is 32, guilty of second-degree murder in the death of 21-year-old Christine Wood.

Wood had travelled to Winnipeg from the Oxford House First Nation in northern Manitoba in the summer of 2016.

Court heard she met Overby through a dating website.

He admitted to killing Wood, but his lawyer was asking for a manslaughter conviction because Overby said he didn’t remember what happened and didn’t mean to harm her.

Crown pointed to evidence that Wood was stabbed multiple times, her throat was slit, and her blood was all over Overby’s basement.

A second-degree murder conviction carries a mandatory life sentence.