Jury in murder trial of Fredericton mass shooter ends third day of deliberations without verdict

Fredericton
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

Matthew Raymond arrives at Court of Queen's Bench for the opening of his murder trial in Fredericton on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020.

Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press

The jury at the trial of Fredericton mass shooter Matthew Raymond has ended its third day of deliberations without a verdict.

The case has been in the hands of the 11-member jury since Tuesday evening, and they will resume deliberations Friday morning.

The jurors must decide whether Raymond, who has been diagnosed as mentally ill, can be found guilty for his actions on the morning of Aug. 10, 2018, when he shot and killed four people, including two city police officers.

Raymond’s defence team has argued he is not criminally responsible for the mass killing due to a mental disorder.

But Crown prosecutors maintain that Raymond understood he was shooting human beings and not the demons he claimed he saw.

Raymond, 50, has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder, but the jury can also consider the lesser charges of second-degree murder and manslaughter during its deliberations.

