Jurors in the sexual assault trial of Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard sought more assistance from the court Friday as deliberations continued for a fourth day.

The jury weighing the fate of the Hedley front man asked Thursday evening how it could use the evidence in a phone call between Hoggard and the second complainant that was recorded without her knowledge days after the alleged incident.

Ontario Superior Court Justice Gillian Roberts said at the time that the call could be used to gauge the complainant’s demeanour and state of mind.

On Friday, jurors asked for clarification on the legal definition of “state of mind” and how to apply it in assessing the call.

Roberts told them state of mind is defined as “beliefs, perceptions, emotions or intention.”

Jurors could, but are not required to, infer from the call that the second complainant was upset, the judge told them. If they do, they should then ask themselves what she was upset about, she said.

The Crown alleges the complainant was upset because she had been sexually assaulted, while the defence argues it’s because she had been humiliated, Roberts said.

“If you draw the inference that she’s upset because she’s been sexually assaulted, you then can consider her upset state as a piece of circumstantial evidence tending to support her credibility that she was sexually assaulted,” the judge said. Circumstantial evidence only takes meaning in light of the totality of the evidence, she added.

Hoggard, 37, has pleaded not guilty to two counts of sexual assault causing bodily harm and one of sexual interference, a charge that refers to the sexual touching of someone under 16.

The Crown alleges Hoggard violently and repeatedly raped a teenage fan and a young Ottawa woman in separate incidents in the fall of 2016. It further alleges he groped the teen after a Hedley show in April 2016, when she was 15.

The defence argues the groping did not happen, and both sexual encounters were consensual. Defence lawyers contend the complainants made up rape allegations to cover up their embarrassment at having been rejected by Hoggard.

On Thursday, the jury told the court it could not reach a unanimous agreement on “some” counts, but was instructed to continue deliberating. Jurors then went on to ask questions and review one witness’s testimony.

