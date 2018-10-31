 Skip to main content

Canada Jury selection for Dennis Oland retrial almost complete

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Jury selection for Dennis Oland retrial almost complete

SAINT JOHN, N.B.
The Canadian Press

Jury selection for the retrial of Dennis Oland is moving along faster than expected, with 14 jurors now chosen and only two alternates left to be picked.

It is likely the complete panel will be in place by the end of proceedings on Wednesday.

Two weeks were set aside for jury selection but it is now in its third day and has been much quicker than anticipated.

Story continues below advertisement

With a pool of just over 1,000 potential jurors, people have been called to the Saint John law courts in groups of 50 to be considered for jury duty in the trial, which is expected to last several months.

Dennis Oland, 50, a financial adviser and member of the prominent Maritime beer-making family, has been charged with the second degree murder of his father, Richard Oland.

Oland’s bludgeoned body was found in a pool of blood on the floor of his Saint John office on July 7, 2011.

The verdict from Dennis Oland’s first trial was set aside in 2016

He has pleaded not guilty to the crime.

Report an error
Comments are closed

We have closed comments on this story for legal reasons or for abuse. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter
Member Experience
Behind the Story
Inside the brutal transformation of Tim Hortons, with Marina Strauss and Dawn Calleja. November 14, Toronto ON

Complimentary to subscribers

Scotch Talk: Cannavision event

Complimentary to subscribers
Member Experience
Scotch Talk: Cannavision 3 weeks in and 3 years ahead
The latest developments in cannabis, with Globe reporter Mike Hager and his expert pannel. November 8, Vancouver BC

Complimentary to subscribers

Scotch Talk: Cannavision event

Complimentary to subscribers
Member Experience
State of the Arts Through Fresh Eyes
A conversation with the city's newest cultural leaders, hosted by Marsha Lederman. November 7, Vancouver

Complimentary to subscribers

Marsha Lederman

Complimentary to subscribers
GLOBE AND MAIL EVENT
Seine River Cruise — July 2019
The Globe and Mail and Scenic Luxury Cruises invite you on a luxurious and exclusive 11-day cruise from Paris to Normandy.
Seine River Cruise — July 2019
Member Experience
Scotch Talk: Cannavision 3 weeks in and 3 years ahead
The latest developments in cannabis, with Globe reporter Mike Hager and his expert pannel. November 8, Vancouver BC

Complimentary to subscribers

Marsha Lederman

Complimentary to subscribers