Jury selection in the sexual-assault case against Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard is set to begin this morning in a Toronto courtroom.

Nygard is facing five counts of sexual assault and one count of forcible confinement, reduced from 11 total charges after a court heard last week that three of the eight original complainants in the case are not expected to testify.

He was previously facing eight counts of sexual assault and three forcible confinement charges.

The 82-year-old founder of a now-defunct international women’s clothing company has been accused of using his position in the fashion industry to lure women and girls.

Justice Robert Goldstein said he expects jury selection to be completed this week, with arguments set to begin on Tuesday.

Nygard – who in 1967 founded Nygard International in Winnipeg – has denied the allegations against him.