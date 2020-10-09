 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Canada

Jury shown more videos, pictures from computer of suspect in 2018 Fredericton shootings

FREDERICTON
The Canadian Press
Matthew Raymond arrives at Court of Queen's Bench, in Fredericton, on Sept. 15, 2020.

Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press

The jury hearing the trial into the shooting deaths of four people in Fredericton in 2018 has been shown more videos and pictures from the computer of the accused.

Matthew Raymond is charged with four counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Donnie Robichaud, Bobbie Lee Wright and police constables Robb Costello and Sara Burns in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Aug. 10, 2018.

The defence has admitted Raymond killed the victims but says he was delusional and paranoid at the time of the shootings and should be found not criminally responsible because of a mental disorder.

Cpl. Aaron Gallagher, an RCMP computer expert, said today that many of the videos and screenshots on the computer were from a conspiracy theory website run by someone identifying himself as Rob Lee.

Gallagher agreed with defence lawyer Nathan Gorham that many of the pictures and videos downloaded between August 2017 and July 2018 concentrated on efforts to identify people as serpents or demons.

While some of the notations identified people as having a snake tongue, Gallagher said he didn’t see any snake tongues.

