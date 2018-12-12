 Skip to main content

Canada Just for Laughs founder Gilbert Rozon charged with rape, assault

Just for Laughs founder Gilbert Rozon charged with rape, assault

Montreal
The Canadian Press
Gilbert Rozon accepts the Icon Award at the 2017 Canadian Screen Awards in Toronto on March 12, 2017.

Peter Power/The Canadian Press

Just For Laughs founder Gilbert Rozon has been charged with rape and indecent assault.

Quebec’s director of criminal and penal prosecutions announced the two charges in a statement today.

They stem from allegations of a single complainant dating back to 1979. The charges laid correspond to the wording in the Criminal Code at the time of the alleged assault.

The prosecution service says 13 other files of criminal complaints against Rozon will not result in charges.

It says the women who made the complaints have been informed of the reasons why no charges were laid.

Rozon is also facing a $10-million class-action lawsuit alleging that he abused at least 20 women between 1982 and 2016. He stepped down as president of Just For Laughs last year.

