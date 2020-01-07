 Skip to main content

Canada

Register
AdChoices

Just for Laughs founder Gilbert Rozon’s sex assault trial set for June

MONTREAL
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Gilbert Rozon leaves the Quebec Court of Appeals, in Montreal, in a May 16, 2019, file photo.

Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

Entertainment mogul Gilbert Rozon’s trial for rape and indecent assault will take place over five days in June.

Crown and defence lawyers appeared before a judge today and agreed to trial dates from June 8 to June 12.

A publication ban covers the identity of the victim – a single female complainant with allegations dating back to 1980 in St-Sauveur, Que.

Story continues below advertisement

Rozon, a founder of Just for Laughs, was charged in December 2018 with rape and indecent assault.

He opted for a trial before judge alone during a court appearance last month.

In November, Rozon renounced his right to a preliminary hearing.

Prosecutor Bruno Menard says the Crown will reserve comment until it’s time to present the case to the court.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments are closed

We have closed comments on this story for legal reasons or for abuse. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies