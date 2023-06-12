Open this photo in gallery: Supreme Court of Canada Justice Russell Brown responds to a question during a question-and-answer session at Canadian Museum of Human Rights in Winnipeg in 2019.John Woods/The Canadian Press

Russell Brown has resigned from the Supreme Court of Canada rather than face a public inquiry into allegations he harassed women at an Arizona hotel, the first time a justice on Canada’s highest court has quit amid questions of misconduct.

The 57-year-old’s resignation means the Canadian Judicial Council, a disciplinary body, no longer has jurisdiction over him and cannot rule on the complaint made against him.

On Thursday, moments before the council was to announce it would be holding a public hearing into the allegations, Justice Brown asked for the weekend to consider his options.

The council has the authority to recommend a judge’s dismissal if it decides, after holding a public inquiry, that a judge has lost the confidence of the Canadian public. Since the council was established in 1971, it has recommended five federally appointed judges for dismissal.

Justice Brown, a father of two, is alleged to have harassed women at an Arizona hotel in January. The allegations were made in writing on Jan. 29 by a 31-year-old former United States marine, Jonathan Crump, with whom Justice Brown had a violent altercation. Police investigated at the time but laid no charges.

Justice Brown, a 2015 appointee of prime minister Stephen Harper, was a strong conservative voice urging restraint on a court known for its liberal rulings on a wide range of social issues such as medical assistance in dying, prostitution and supervised facilities for injecting illegal drugs.

Supreme Court Chief Justice Richard Wagner placed Justice Brown on paid leave on Feb. 1 but did not publicly announce the step. The court is permitted to sit with as few as five judges on a case, and Mr. Brown’s absence did not become apparent until the court released a decision on Feb. 17 with an asterisk beside his name, indicating he had heard the case but did not participate in the ruling. It was the judicial council, not the Supreme Court, that first revealed, on March 7, that a complaint had been filed.

Justice Brown was not allowed to participate in deciding more than a dozen cases he had heard since last September but which had not been ruled on by February.

Before this, no Supreme Court of Canada judge had ever faced a judicial council hearing or been placed on leave while a complaint was investigated. Justice Brown’s salary as of April 1 was $456,900 a year.

Chief Justice Wagner’s decision to place him on leave came after the judicial council informed him of a complaint from Mr. Crump. Justice Brown had given a speech at the Omni Scottsdale Resort & Spa at Montelucia to introduce former Supreme Court of Canada judge Louise Arbour, who was receiving an award named after the first woman on the U.S. Supreme Court, Sandra Day O’Connor.

Mr. Crump told police that night that Justice Brown was drunk and followed two women to their room. In a public statement this winter, Justice Brown denied Mr. Crump’s version of events and said Mr. Crump had punched him without provocation. In an interview with police, Mr. Crump acknowledged twice punching Justice Brown and said Justice Brown did not punch him back.

A work colleague of Mr. Crump’s said Mr. Crump did not wish to comment. “He has nothing to say,” Jack Pagliarini, who works at i Fund Cities, an alternative lender for real-estate investors, told The Globe and Mail after Justice Brown’s announcement.

Bodycam footage and a written report from Paradise Valley police officer Adam Balcom show that three witnesses to Justice Brown’s conduct said he was drunk and, according to two of the witnesses, kissed and touched one of the women without her consent before the altercation. (The third said she did not see the kisses or touches.)

One of the women, Nikki Bowmaster, told Officer Balcom that Justice Brown made sexual advances toward her while at the same time kissing her daughter Paige on the cheek or neck.

“I felt like he was coming on to me while he was touching her – super creepy,” Ms. Bowmaster said in the recorded interview. She said Justice Brown asked her to join him later on an early-morning hike.

Paige Bowmaster said Justice Brown also touched her on her lower leg and agreed with her mother that he kissed her more than once on her cheek or neck.

The officer asked the daughter if Justice Brown had touched her breasts, buttocks or crotch, and she said no. The officer also asked if the judge had touched her in a sexual way, and she said no. She said she did not fear injury but said the touching was unwanted.

The officer told the women and Mr. Crump that he saw no grounds to lay charges against anyone. Mr. Crump, he said, acted reasonably to defend the women, and Justice Brown was “just some creepy guy.” Officer Balcom tried to contact Justice Brown but was unsuccessful.

The members of the panel who made the decision to hold a public hearing are Quebec Chief Justice Manon Savard (the panel chair); Associate Chief Justice Shane Perlmutter of the Manitoba Court of King’s Bench; Chief Justice Tracey DeWare of the New Brunswick Court of King’s Bench; Justice Grant Currie of the Saskatchewan Court of King’s Bench; and a layperson, Pierre Riopel, chair of the University of Sudbury’s board of governors.

Chief Justice Wagner issued a statement today urging Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to move quickly to appoint a replacement, and said: “On behalf of the Supreme Court of Canada, I would like to acknowledge Justice Brown’s contribution over the last eight years and wish Justice Brown all the best in his future endeavours.”