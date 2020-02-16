 Skip to main content

Toronto

Justin Timberlake on ‘trauma’ of being pelted with bottles at SARS concert

David Friend
Toronto
The Canadian Press
Justin Timberlake performs during the concert for SARS relief at Downsview Park in Toronto on July 30, 2003.

The Canadian Press

Justin Timberlake is still haunted by being pelted with what he says were bottles of urine at the 2003 Toronto SARS benefit show.

The “Can’t Stop the Feeling” singer appeared on the “The Graham Norton Show” on Friday where he reflected on the nasty reception he received at the charity event.

Reports at the time say Timberlake was booed and that water bottles were thrown.

Timberlake says he was invited to perform at the show by Mick Jagger.

But the former ‘NSync member says he was surprised to learn he was a lone pop star among a lineup of mostly rock acts that included the Rolling Stones, Rush, AC/DC and the Guess Who.

The audience didn’t seem pleased to hear him either and Timberlake told Norton with a smirk that he still has “a lot of trauma” from the incident.

