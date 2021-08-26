 Skip to main content
Justin Trudeau, Erin O’Toole in central Canada while Jagmeet Singh to campaign in Winnipeg

The Canadian Press
NDP leader Jagmeet Singh responds to a question during a news conference on the waterfront in Windsor, Ont., on Aug. 25.

Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

The Liberal and Conservative leaders are to be in central Canada for Day 12 of the federal election campaign, while the head of the NDP is expected to spend most the day in Winnipeg.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau will be in Quebec City in the morning for an announcement about supporting seniors.

Erin O’Toole, head of the Conservatives, has an announcement scheduled in Ottawa and will stay in the city to then host a virtual town hall with Nova Scotians.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is expected to make two announcements in Winnipeg – one about housing and the other with heads of Manitoba First Nations.

Singh will then cross the boundary into Ontario for a meet and greet at the Kenora airport.

On Wednesday, the main political parties made varying promises to help make everything from housing to food to mobile phone bills less costly.

This content appears as provided to The Globe by the originating wire service. It has not been edited by Globe staff.

Report an error
