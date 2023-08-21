Open this photo in gallery: Justin Trudeau, accompanied by Sophie Grégoire Trudeau and children Ella-Grace, Xavier and Hadrien watch the election coverage on a TV, in Montreal, on Sept. 20, 2021.Carlos Osorio/Reuters

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday said he is focusing on his children and the future in the first comments he has made since announcing earlier this month he and his wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, were separating.

At the end of last week Trudeau returned from a vacation with his family and his wife in the Pacific province of British Columbia. On Aug. 2 Trudeau’s office said Trudeau and Sophie had signed a legal agreement to separate, but he had not previously spoken about it in public.

Sophie Grégoire Trudeau’s section removed from Liberal party website

“I got a really good 10 days with the family to focus on the kids, to focus on being together and moving forward,” Trudeau said.

When asked, he declined to say how he was feeling and would not elaborate on any details about the separation. He thanked those who had offered him support, and stressed the need for continued privacy.

Justin Trudeau keeps low profile after announcing legal separation from Sophie Grégoire Trudeau

“I really, really want to thank Canadians for having been so incredibly gracious and incredibly generous in respecting our privacy and our space,” Trudeau added.

Trudeau, 51, and Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, 48, were married in May 2005 and have three children, Xavier aged 15, Ella-Grace, 14 and Hadrien, 9. The couple had talked frankly in the past about difficulties in their relationship and in recent years were seen less often together in public.