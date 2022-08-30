Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will announce a small cabinet shuffle on Wednesday as the Liberal government prepares to square off in Parliament next month against a new leader of the Official Opposition.

Two sources with knowledge of the plan say the government will announce a small change involving two ministers in order to accommodate family health matters. One of the sources said the changes may not necessarily mean that someone is leaving cabinet.

The Globe and Mail is not identifying the sources as they were not authorized to comment on the record about the announcement.

The Liberal cabinet is scheduled to meet next week in Vancouver for a retreat. Then on Sept. 10, the Conservative Party will announce the results of its leadership race.

The winner will lead the Official Opposition in the House of Commons when sittings resume on Sept. 19.

