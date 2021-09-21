Justin Trudeau’s Liberals to form the next government, but size of victory still unclear

Open this photo in gallery Liberal leader Justin Trudeau watches election results with wife, Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau, and children, Xavier, Ella-Grace and Hadrien, at Liberal headquarters in Montreal, Sept. 20, 2021. SEAN KILPATRICK/AFP/Getty Images

The Canadian Press is projecting that the Liberal party will win the most seats in the 2021 federal election, giving them the best chance to form the next government.

It is not yet clear whether Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will win a majority or need the support of at least one other party to remain in power with a minority government.

