Juul Labs to stop advertising in U.S., but not in Canada, despite growing concerns over vaping risks

Juul Labs Inc. will keep promoting its products in Canada, despite announcing it will stop advertising in the U.S. in response to growing concerns and regulatory moves over the risks of vaping.
The San Francisco-based company said in a statement Wednesday it would suspend “all broadcast, print and digital product advertising” and won’t lobby any U.S. officials about a government proposal to ban flavoured e-cigarettes. Juul Labs Canada said Wednesday that Juul Labs is a global company and “this announcement impacts the U.S. only.”
The situation highlights dramatically different policy responses to vaping in the two countries, with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issuing a warning to Juul earlier this month for its advertising practices and promising to ban all flavours. Canadian authorities are placing much less pressure on the vaping industry, which helps explain why the company isn’t pulling its ads here, said Rob Cunningham, senior policy analyst with the Canadian Cancer Society.
The growing regulatory risk in the United States prompted Philip Morris International to call off merger talks with Altria Group Inc., which owns 35 per cent of Juul, Reuters reported. The US$187-billion deal that would have created the world’s largest tobacco company, and would have given Juul access to Philip Morris’s global network and resources. As the merger collapsed, Juul said its CEO, Kevin Burns, would step down and be replaced by K.C. Crosthwaite, a senior executive at Altria.
In Canada, federal health authorities have not proposed banning any flavoured vaping products. None of the major parties vying for the Oct. 21 federal election have pledged any new measures to restrict vaping.
The e-cigarette industry is facing growing criticism as a result of an outbreak of serious lung illnesses linked to vaping. So far, at least eight people have died and 530 have become sick, according to U.S. health officials. Two-thirds of cases are among 18-to-34-year-olds. It’s unknown what is causing the sickness, but the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say many of those affected were vaping products containing tetrahydrocannabinol, the psychoactive ingredient in cannabis, and were likely purchased illegally.
So far, only a handful of possible cases have been reported in Canada: three in Ontario and one in B.C. In Ontario, officials at the Middlesex-London Health Unit say a high-school student had to be placed on life support in recent weeks after falling ill. The person has since recovered. The Ministry of Health said it will not disclose more details about the statuses of the other cases. In B.C., health officials are looking at one potential case of vaping-related lung disease. Since most provinces have just started monitoring for the disease, it’s likely the number of reported cases will rise.
Mr. Cunningham said Juul’s decision to keep advertising in Canada shows it is not truly committed to keeping young people from vaping and that regulations are needed.
“If they were really sincere about reducing youth vaping, they would take the same immediate action in Canada,” he said. “The fact they’re not is pretty compelling.”
Juul didn’t answer questions from The Globe about how it markets its products in Canada.
E-cigarettes with nicotine were legalized in Canada last year. A survey conducted shortly after found that 9.3 per cent of 16-to-19-year-olds reported vaping in the past week, a rise from 5.2 per cent in 2017. The number of those who had vaped in the previous month rose to 14.6 per cent in 2018 from 8.4 per cent in 2017.
Experts say the numbers have likely risen since that survey was conducted. Across the country, schools report having to remove doors from bathrooms and take other measures to stop young people from vaping.
Health Canada has proposed restricting most forms of vaping advertising in Canada, but any regulations, if passed, would take many months, or even years, before taking effect. A coalition of health groups, including the Canadian Cancer Society and Heart and Stroke Foundation, have called on the federal parties to commit to bringing in a more immediate advertising ban.
Lesley James, senior policy manager at Heart and Stroke, said Juul’s decision to stop advertising in the U.S. is likely a public-relations exercise designed to keep legislators from imposing new restrictions. The next federal government should introduce measures to protect young people from vaping, she said.
“We need to see government action as opposed to announcements by industry, who are owned by tobacco companies,” Ms. James said.
Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.
With reports from The Canadian Press and The Associated Press