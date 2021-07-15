First Nation anticipates lengthy process to recover remains at unmarked grave site at Kamloops residential school

Open this photo in gallery Residential school survivor Evelyn Camille speaks at a presentation of a study on unmarked graves discovered at the Kamloops Indian Residential School on July 15, 2021. JENNIFER GAUTHIER/Reuters

The southern B.C. First Nation of Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc on Thursday offered more detail into a May search that found some 200 gravesites at the site of what was once Canada’s largest residential school for Indigenous children.

“This is a long process that will take significant time and resources,” said Kukpi7 (Chief) Rosanne Casimir, speaking in a live and livestreamed press conference on Thursday morning. “They were children, robbed of their families and their childhood. We need to now give them the dignity that they never had. Those are our next steps.”

Dr. Sarah Beaulieu of the University of the Fraser Valley performed the search of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School on the Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc nation using ground-penetrating radar technology in May. She said the search was done in an orchard area around the school based on the oral histories of knowledge keepers in the community, and also the discovery of two items – a child’s tooth that was discovered during a test dig, and a juvenile rib bone that surfaced in the area and was taken to a museum by a tourist.

In her presentation, Dr. Beaulieu, a modern conflict anthropologist, went through some of the scientific aspects of her search, including imagery that demonstrated the multiple indicators that led her to conclude that disruptions picked up by GPR suggested the graves of children, due to their placement, size, depth and other features.

While she said nothing has changed in her findings, she did note that nothing can be completely confirmed unless excavations are done at the scene. She said she reduced the number of sites from 215 to 200, taking into account some previous excavation work that had been done in the area that could have influenced the results.

“All residential school landscapes are likely to contain burials and missing children,” she said. “And remote sensing such as GPR merely provides some spatial specificity to this truth.”

Thursday’s news conference included appearances by archaeologists, elders, and newly elected AFN National Chief RoseAnne Archibald, all of whom spoke at a podium flanked with orange flags representing the experience of Indigenous children at residential schools, and decorated with sprays of branches.

On May 27, leadership of Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc announced that 215 unmarked and previously undocumented gravesites had been found using ground-penetrating radar at the site of the Kamloops Indian Residential School, what was once Canada’s largest residential school. The remains were described as belonging to children as young as three.

At the time, Ms. Casimir, chief of the southern B.C. nation, said the existence of the gravesites was something the community had always known, but had to fight to prove.

She said the results were released quickly after an early report from the scene by the technician doing the work, and that a full report would be released in June, though it was ultimately delayed by a couple of weeks.

The announcement of the gravesites in Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc made news around the world, and with it a broad, new public awareness of the treatment many Indigenous children suffered at residential schools. Lines of children’s shoes began appearing in memorials outside churches and legislative buildings, and in some cases, churches and statues were burned, destroyed or defaced.

Announcements of other unmarked gravesites in other communities followed, and many others are expected as Indigenous communities around the country undertake their own work at former residential school sites.

The Kamloops Industrial School opened in 1890, and remained in operation until 1978. Like other residential schools around the country, its Indigenous students were removed from their families and communities and forced to attend, and often suffered physical, sexual and emotional abuse.

The Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s work in 2015 included a 266-page report on missing children and unmarked burials at residential schools, and found that children at residential schools suffered high rates of death, particularly during times of epidemic or disease.

The most commonly recorded cause of death at residential schools was tuberculosis. Other children whose deaths were recorded died from fire, accident, and children who went missing after running away from the school. In nearly half the cases identified by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, the cause of death was not known or recorded.

The Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s Missing Children Project has so far documented more than 4,000 children who died at residential schools. There were once about 130 residential schools around the country.

Marie Wilson, a former commissioner of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, said in May that the announcement from Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc was a “terrible, gut-wrenching validation” of what the commission heard from survivors about children they heard had died or who disappeared from the schools.

She said some survivors told the commission about being forced to bury other children, and residential school survivors and Indigenous communities have long spoken of children who disappeared, died by suicide or were victims of homicide at residential schools.

The original statement from Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc in May said the findings confirmed “an unthinkable loss that was spoken about but never documented.”

Work to locate unmarked graves at the site began 20 years ago, and was done this year after a grant and advances in GPR technology.

Federal and provincial leaders have pledged money and support for the work, as part of a national reckoning with the legacy of residential schools, and the impact of the trauma in many families and communities.

“We have committed as a government to be there for reconciliation, but also to be there for truth,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said at the time.

