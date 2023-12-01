Open this photo in gallery: Durham Regional Police say they have responded to reports of a kangaroo on the loose in Oshawa, Ont., on Friday. A grey kangaroo hops along a hill side at a conservation reserve near Taralga, south west of Sydney on Aug. 18, 2016.Rob Griffith/The Associated Press

Durham Regional Police say they have responded to reports of a kangaroo on the loose in Oshawa, Ont.

They say the animal was reportedly spotted at 7:41 a.m. today in the area of Harmony Road North and Winchester Road East.

Police say officers “were not able to locate the animal” and left the area.

They have advised members of the public who see the kangaroo to not approach the animal.

Anyone who spots the kangaroo is being advised to call Team Chelsea, a lost pet search group.

Team Chelsea regularly assists owners who report having lost domestic animals, especially cats and dogs.