A kangaroo that escaped its handlers east of Toronto during a journey to Quebec last week has been found.

Durham Regional Police say the animal that went missing Thursday evening was spotted at 3 a.m. Monday and apprehended by handlers about three hours later.

Officers say the kangaroo will be receiving a medical assessment but appears uninjured.

Police have said the kangaroo was on a journey to Quebec when the delivery driver made a pit stop at the Oshawa Zoo to let the animal stretch its legs.

The kangaroo escaped during that break and was then seen multiple times in the area.

Durham’s lost pet search group, Team Chelsea, was trying to help find the kangaroo and called Monday’s developments a “happy ending.”

It also thanked locals for helping with the search for the animal.