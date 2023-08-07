Open this photo in gallery: Karolina Pliskova from the Czech Republic lunges for the ball during her first round match against Lin Zhu from China at the National Bank Open tennis tournament in Montreal on Aug. 7, 2023.The Canadian Press

Czech Republic’s Karolina Pliskova earned a 6-3, 6-7 (8), 6-2 win over China’s Lin Zhu on Monday in women’s singles opening-round play at the National Bank Open on Monday.

Pliskova, the world No. 23, had 11 aces to seven double faults, while breaking on five of her 16 chances.

Zhu had two aces to eight double faults and broke on two of her three opportunities.

It was one of just three women’s singles matches on Monday to reach the finish line as play was temporarily suspended due to rain.

Canada’s Rebecca Marino is scheduled to play later Monday against Great Britain’s Katie Boulter.

In addition, former world No. 1 Venus Williams is set to take on fellow American and 13th-seeded Madison Keys.