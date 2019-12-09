 Skip to main content

Canada

Kathleen Wynne’s portrait unveiled by Doug Ford at Queen’s Park

The Canadian Press
Former Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne's shadow is cast on a portrait of her, painted by Linda Dobbs, at the unveiling ceremony at the Ontario Legislature, in Toronto, Monday, Nov. 9, 2019.

Chris Young/The Canadian Press

Ontario’s first female premier says she hopes that her official portrait will inspire more young women to get involved in politics.

Former premier Kathleen Wynne’s portrait was unveiled this evening during a traditional ceremony at the provincial legislature.

Wynne’s picture was painted by artist Linda Kooluris-Dobbs, who also made the official portraits of former premier David Peterson and former lieutenant-governor Hal Jackman.

She says she hopes the image of a woman joining the ranks of male premiers in the halls of Queen’s Park will inspire young women touring the legislative building.

Wynne became premier in 2013 after winning the Liberal leadership following her predecessor Dalton McGuinty’s resignation.

Her central Toronto seat was one of the few the Liberals retained in the last election, and she continues to sit as a member of provincial parliament.

