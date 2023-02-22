Kaye Vaughan, pictured in 1966, was twice named the CFL's outstanding lineman and is a member of the Canadian Football Hall of Fame.Courtesy of Montreal Alouettes

The only points Kaye Vaughan ever scored in two decades as a football player came during the biggest game of his career.

Mr. Vaughan, who has died at 91, was a lineman in the days when an athlete spent all 60 minutes of a game on the field. On offence, he blocked so faster teammates could run the ball. On defence, he tried to stop opposing runners or, better yet, tackle quarterbacks. He hit a man on every play. Touching a football was a rare event.

In the 1960 Grey Cup, played in Vancouver, Mr. Vaughan and his Ottawa Rough Riders were nursing a 9-6 lead over Edmonton with about six minutes left in the game. An Ottawa punt was caught by Edmonton’s Joe-Bob Smith in his end zone. As he rushed out, he was tackled at the two-yard line by Ottawa’s Jim Reynolds and Lou Bruce.

“Lou hit him and the ball came bouncing out at me,” Mr. Vaughan said after the game. “I saw it, grabbed it and slid home.” He rolled into the end zone for a touchdown. Sports columnist Scott Young told Globe and Mail readers that Mr. Vaughan snuggling the elusive ball looked “hunched up and round, like a 220-pound catcher’s mitt.” The subsequent convert closed out the scoring, as Ottawa won the championship, 16-6, the final whistle blowing early as hundreds of fans spilled onto the field at Empire Stadium to tear down the goalposts with 41 seconds left in the game.

“It was a great thrill scoring,” Mr. Vaughan said after the game. “I didn’t jump up and down, but I sure was happy.”

Dick Schnaible, left, and Kaye Vaughan, were sidelined with fractured ankles suffered in practice in 1955.The Canadian Press

While his celebration was muted, teammates on the field pummelled the 6-foot-2 co-captain’s back in appreciation, while the Ottawa sideline was pandemonium as players jumped in the air at the unexpected touchdown.

In a locker room drenched in champagne, Mr. Vaughan grasped the Grey Cup to his chest for much longer than he had ever held a football.

The victory celebration came at the end of a frantic week. Days earlier, Mr. Vaughan and his roommates had even been awakened by a burglar in their hotel room in downtown Vancouver. They cornered the thief before calling the front desk for assistance for fear of being injured in a tussle before the big game.

The championship capped a remarkable year for the lineman, who had in June married Lucile Wheeler, an Olympic bronze medalist and two-time world champion in alpine skiing. Photographs of their celebrity wedding were carried in newspapers across Canada and even in the United States.

Charles Kaye Vaughan was born on June 30, 1931, at Concordia, Kan., an only child for the former Pauline Aniese Letourneau and Walter Kirby Vaughan, a life insurance salesman. The couple soon after separated. Kaye’s mother supported her son by working in department stores. (The couple remarried in California in 1967. She spent her final years in Quebec’s Eastern Townships, near her son and his family, before dying in 2007, eight days before what would have been her 103rd birthday.)

The boy starred on his Concordia High School team, the Panthers, despite suffering from asthma. He then enrolled at the University of Tulsa in Oklahoma. In his three seasons with the Golden Hurricanes, the team had 26 wins, five losses and two ties, winning two Missouri Valley Conference titles. His final collegiate game was the Gator Bowl on New Year’s Day in 1953, which Tulsa lost by 14-13 on a missed convert to the hometown University of Florida Gators in Jacksonville.

He was selected in the 12th round of the National Football League draft by the new Baltimore Colts. He felt he was too small for the professional game.

“They didn’t offer any money and I only weighed 218 pounds (98.9 kilograms), which wasn’t enough,” he told The Globe in 1987.

A Tulsa coach recommended five of his linemen to Rough Riders coach Clem Crowe, but with the war in Korea only one player was able to go north of the border.

“The other guys all ended up in the army,” Mr. Vaughan said, “but I had asthma and wound up 4F.”

Kaye Vaughan (55 at centre) with Ottawa Rough Riders teammates Hardiman Cureton (53) and Don Caraway (50) block the opposing team as Ron Stewart runs the ball on Oct. 31, 1959.RICHARD COLE/The Globe and Mail

The athlete showed great intelligence as an offensive guard in his 1953 rookie campaign with Ottawa, gaining the first of 10 all-star accolades. After an excellent sophomore season, Mr. Vaughan suffered a broken left ankle in preseason training in 1955, missing the entire season.

On his comeback from the injury, the lineman won the Schenley Award as the Canadian Football League’s outstanding defensive player in 1956. His prize included $250, a plaque, and an emerald tie clasp. He won the award again the following season. He was runner-up to Winnipeg’s Herb Gray in 1960.

On Oct. 10, 1960, Mr. Vaughan and Marv Bevan were the pulling guards who provided the blocking as diminutive running back Ronnie Stewart romped for an astounding 287 yards against Montreal, which remains a league record 63 years later.

Lucile Wheeler Vaughan and husband Kaye Vaughan, footballer, shown with their first child, Myrle Aniese, in March 1961.The Canadian Press

In a 12-year span, Mr. Vaughan was named an all-star 10 times, six times on offence (four at guard, twice at tackle) and four times on defence (three times at tackle, once as middle guard).

When sports broadcaster TSN compiled a list of Canadian football’s Top 50 players in 2006, Mr. Vaughan was named at No. 41 on a list dominated by quarterbacks, running backs, and pass receivers.

In 1978, he was inducted into the Canadian Football Hall of Fame in Hamilton, Ont. At a dinner for honourees, Mr. Stewart retold the hotel robbery story with an anecdote about Mr. Vaughan’s stinginess with his daily food per diem.

“Vaughan used to keep his wallet with the $5 in it under his pillow,” he said. “The thief got it out all right, but when he opened it, it creaked. That woke Vaughan, who jumped up and grabbed the guy. [George] Brancato and [Gary] Schreider woke up, too, and the three of them frisked him – and found he had $200 on him! The funniest thing was when the cops were carrying this thief out of the hotel a few minutes later, he’s screaming at them, ‘I’ve been robbed!’”

Mr. Vaughan was also named to the Ottawa Sports Hall of Fame in 1985, and to the University of Tulsa’s sports hall in 1990, while his Gator Bowl team was inducted in 2000. Four years ago, his name was added to the Wall of Honour at TD Place Stadium in Ottawa, which is home to the CFL’s Redblacks.

After gaining a degree in physical education at the University of Tulsa, Mr. Vaughan earned a master’s in education at the University of Kansas. Later, he earned a second master’s in counselling from McGill University in Montreal.

Mr. Vaughan spent 23 years as a teacher, coach, guidance counsellor, and administrator in Quebec before retiring in 1990.

He died on Feb. 5 while in hospice care in Knowlton, Que. He had earlier been diagnosed with cancer. Mr. Vaughan leaves his wife of 63 years. He also leaves a son, Jake Vaughan, who played two seasons as a defensive back with the CFL’s Toronto Argonauts, and a daughter, Myrle Thompson, as well as six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

The family’s den includes memorabilia from the couple’s sporting careers. Among the items is the football with which Mr. Vaughan scored his only touchdown, which the children, when young, used to throw and kick in backyard scrimmages.