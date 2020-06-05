 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Canada

Kelowna, B.C. officer captured on bystander video in violent arrest now on administrative duty: RCMP

Kelowna, British Columbia, Canada
The Canadian Press

Open this photo in gallery

The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018.

DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

An RCMP officer has been taken off patrol after being involved in a violent arrest that was captured on video by bystanders in Kelowna, B.C.

Staff Sgt. Janelle Shoihet said Friday a statutory code-of-conduct investigation is under way into the officer’s actions and he has been reassigned to administrative duties.

Police also asked that additional witnesses and those with video come forward.

Shoihet said investigators have video from one angle and they understand there is more video out there.

“Such evidence is instrumental in supporting both the ongoing internal investigation, as well as the criminal investigation as it relates to the initial arrest,” she said in a statement.

The head of the Kelowna detachment, Supt. Brent Mundle, said earlier this week that the videos of officers responding to reports of an intoxicated man “are shocking to many people,” but they don’t show everything.

Two officers were dealing with what the Mounties say was an unco-operative 30-year-old when videos show a third officer running over and repeatedly punching the restrained man in the head.

He was treated in hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and an investigation of an alleged impairment case continues.

RCMP announced Thursday that Mundle had been transferred out of the detachment in Kelowna but said his departure had nothing to do with videos.

“Transfers such as these take significant time and pre-planning prior to initiation,” Shoihet said in an e-mail.

The officer linked to the video has served in Kelowna for three years and his status remains under “continuous review and assessment,” Shoihet said.

This content appears as provided to The Globe by the originating wire service. It has not been edited by Globe staff.

