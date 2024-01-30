Open this photo in gallery: According to police all charges against Kenneth Law relate to the same 14 alleged victims, who were between the ages of 16 and 36 and died in communities across Ontario.Arlyn McAdorey/The Canadian Press

The case of an Ontario man accused of sending lethal substances to people who later took their own lives will proceed by direct indictment.

Kenneth Law is charged with 14 counts of both first-degree murder as well as counselling and aiding suicide.

Law appeared by video feed in court today where the prosecutors confirmed the attorney general had decided to proceed by direct indictment, sending the case directly to trial in Superior Court without a preliminary inquiry.

A preliminary inquiry is typically used to determine whether the Crown has assembled enough evidence against an accused to proceed to trial.

Law will make an appearance in Superior Court on Thursday afternoon.

His lawyer said last week that Law would plead not guilty.

Police have said all charges against Law relate to the same 14 alleged victims, who were between the ages of 16 and 36 and died in communities across Ontario.

Investigators have alleged that Law, 58, ran several websites that were used to sell sodium nitrite and other items that can be used for self-harm, shipping them to people in more than 40 countries.

They believe more than 1,200 packages were sent out globally, and about 160 were sent in Canada.